Coaches Corner: Jim Gerweck, Wilton

Jim Gerweck

Wilton

Boys Track and Field

Years as head coach: On and off – almost 40 years

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Boys cross country and indoor track, and a few years of field hockey and girls lacrosse

Full-time profession: Journalist, graphic designer, running event organizer.

From the coach:

“Everything touches on running – organize and time three dozen events a year, design and print shirts for as many, and have primarily covered the sport from high school to the Olympics. Still find time and energy to run myself, although a lot slower. Most of the friends I’ve made have come through running – it’s truly a universal and lifelong sport.” – Jim Gerweck