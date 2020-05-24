Coaches Corner: Denise Brough, Danbury

Denise Brough

Danbury

Field Hockey

Years as head coach: 14

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Softball (previous)

Full-time profession: Danbury High School – Business Education Teacher

From the coach:

“I grew up with five brothers in Bloomfield, CT and we were constantly competing against each other in a plethora of activities. I played three sports (field Hockey, basketball and softball) at Bloomfield High School and I went on to play field hockey (4 years), basketball (2 years) and softball (4 years) at CCSU. I really enjoy coaching at Danbury High School and working with my colleagues as well as my Athletic Director, Mr. Salvestrini, who is extremely supportive.

“The best part of coaching is having the opportunity to work with so many wonderful athletes. So much of what we teach on the athletic fields transcends to the classroom such as collaborating with teammates to be successful, as well as instilling in student athletes various leadership skills. Coaching really is an extension of the classroom and it is extremely gratifying to see athletes work hard and experience success on the playing field.” – Denise Brough