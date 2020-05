Mike Smeriglio

Stamford

Volleyball

Years as head coach: 25

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Westhill boys volleyball and girls basketball (current).

Full-time profession: History teacher.

Hobbies: Reading, Running.

From the coach:

“I have been lucky to have coached hundreds of great athletes in the best conference. It is satisfying that many former players stay connected to the program and continue to share with me the big moments in their lives.” – Mike Smeriglio