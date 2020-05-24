Coaches Corner: Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk

Kyle Seaburg

Norwalk

Field Hockey

Years as head coach: 26 years

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Coached JV baseball at Norwalk for 13 years.

Full-time profession: Social StudiesTeacher/Project Lead for Digital Media Communications Academy at Norwalk High (A program in which students created podcasts, documentary films, music production and graphic design).

From the coach:

“I have been married to my beautiful wife Sara for twenty years, we will celebrate our 21st anniversary June 26 of this year. I have two sons Braydon and Logan. Braydon is a freshman at Quinnipiac University and Logan is a junior at Stratford High School. My family is what keeps me grounded and supported through the seasons with coaching.

“I started coaching field hockey as a volunteer at Fairfield High with the freshman program and fell in love with the sport at the start. A graduate of Roger Ludlowe, I played baseball and football with the orange and black, but now I bleed Green for Norwalk High. I feel lucky to be surrounded by a great group of coaches and players at Norwalk High School.” – Kyle Seaburg