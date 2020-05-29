FCIAC’s “Run a Mile” program raises $4,500 for COVID-19 Resiliency Fund

Greenwich High School edged Trumbull for first place in the FCIAC’s “Run a Mile” program to honor our “Front Line Heroes.”

A total of 400 FCIAC student/athletes participated in the four-week running program, which was sponsored by ClubCt.org.

The top 10 schools were:

Greenwich: 69

Trumbull: 61

Wilton: 40

Staples: 37

Westhill: 37

Fairfield Ludlowe: 32

New Canaan: 25

Norwalk: 20

Brien McMahon: 17

Fairfield Warde: 16

A total of $4,500 was raised in donations, which will go to the Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund. More than 100 tee shirts were purchased.

The FCIAC would like to thank Jim Gerweck for setting up the race site on the Club Connecticut website and overseeing the results!

Thank you also to all who participated with their training and mile runs!