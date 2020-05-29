The FCIAC COVID-19 Pushup Challenge

FCIAC COVID-19 Pushup Challenge

Monday, June 1, to Friday, June 5

The FCIAC is following up its “Run a Mile” to thank our “Front Line Heroes” with a new challenge to keep your upper body in shape!

Start by registering for free at https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/FairfieldCounty/FCIACPushupChallenge

Then you do as many push-ups as you can each day from Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, and record them on the Club Connecticut website.

We will once again publish which school has the most participants after the competition of the challenge on Friday, June 5

Greenwich edged out Trumbull in the “Run a Mile” challenge. Who will be the top school this time?

Good luck and stay safe!