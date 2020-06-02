Coaches Corner: Buddy Bray, Trumbull

Buddy Bray

Trumbull

Boys Basketball

Years as head coach: 31

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Freshman football (10 years), freshman volleyball (6 years), freshman baseball (8 years), J.V. baseball (18 years), varsity assistant baseball (5 years), fall site director (3 years), director of Eagles basketball and baseball camp (33 years).

Schools: Graduated Trumbull HS (Class of 1978), played basketball, baseball all three years; Graduated University of Bridgeport Arnold College in 1982), played basketball and baseball (4 years)..

Full-time profession: Teaches Wellness at Trumbull HS

From the coach:

“I have been married to my beautiful wife, Frances, for 32 years and have a son Cliff III “Trey,” currently working with Barnum Financial Group in Shelton. I started coaching basketball with the legendary coach Vito Montelli, and baseball with Jim Luchansky, and then was hired to work at Trumbull High School with Stan Suchenski and Jerry McDougall. I have been very fortunate to have been able to teach and coach for so many years and work with outstanding student athletes and their families.” – Buddy Bray