Coaches Corner: Lisa Lindley, Darien

Lisa Lindley

Darien

Girls Lacrosse

Years as head coach: 26

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Basketball and field hockey

Full-time profession: Middle School Physical Education Teacher and small business owner

From the coach:

Graduated from UMass and was a two-time All American in both Field Hockey and Lacrosse. “Was a member of the 1989 World Cup Team. Darien girls lacrosse has won 18 FCIAC championships and 17 state championships (since 1994). Named coach of the year seven times. Married to Pete and we have two sons, Peter, who is 23, and Kevin, who is 21. Hobbies include working out, paddle tennis, tennis, golf, chess and blackjack.” – Lisa Lindley

Coach Lindley was also recently named a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and will be officially inducted in October in Maryland. Click here for the story.