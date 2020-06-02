Coaches Corner: Kevin Callahan, Ridgefield

Kevin Callahan

Ridgefield

Football

Years as head coach: 20 years at Ridgefield and 28 years overall

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Boys swimming and indoor and outdoor track and field

Full-time profession: Physical Education Teacher and also has been a dean of students

From the coach:

“I have been married for 35 years to my beautiful wife Donna, a ParaProfessional in Special Ed. in Fairfield; we have three children. My sons J.R., who is a CPA and lives in Stamford, and Kevin, Jr., who is a Naval Officer and a Sub(marine) Nuc(lear) Engineer, were both captains of the football team at Fairfield High/Fairfield Warde, which I had to coach against them, quite an experience!”

“My daughter Courtney was a three-sport athlete at Fairfield Warde and played Soccer at College of the Holy Cross, and is a Senior Producer with NBC Sports in Boston. Her and her husband John Gustafson, a Physical Education Teacher/Coach, just became parents when Emmy Rose was born February 6. So Donna and I have become very proud grandparents recently!! Prior to Ridgefield I was the head football coach at my Alma Mater, Notre Dame C.H.S. in Fairfield, where I am proud to be a member of the Hall of Fame.” – Kevin Callahan