Coaches Corner: Kevin O’Hara, Ludlowe

Kevin O’Hara

Fairfield Ludlowe

Boys Soccer

Years as head coach: 16

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Roger Ludlowe MS Girls Basketball

Full-time profession: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 7th-grade math teacher.

From the coach:

“Happily married for 25 years with three children. My eldest daughter is a Special Education teacher in Hawaii. My son is a junior playing soccer at RPI and my youngest daughter will be attending Salve Regina University come the fall, also looking to study grade school Special Education.

“As a coach at Ludlowe, we have won two FCIAC Soccer Championships, where I have received two FCIAC Coach of the year awards and one State Coach of the year award. As a player, I am a former Captain of UConn’s 1989 Men’s Big East Soccer Championship team where I was a First team All Big East selection. Also a 2014 UConn Men’s Soccer Honoree.” – Kevin O’Hara