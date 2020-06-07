Coaches Corner: Kevin O’Hara, Ludlowe

Kevin O’Hara
Fairfield Ludlowe
Boys Soccer
Years as head coach: 16
Other sports coached or currently coaching: Roger Ludlowe MS Girls Basketball
Full-time profession: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 7th-grade math teacher.
From the coach:
“Happily married for 25 years with three children. My eldest daughter is a Special Education teacher in Hawaii. My son is a junior playing soccer at RPI and my youngest daughter will be attending Salve Regina University come the fall, also looking to study grade school Special Education.
“As a coach at Ludlowe, we have won two FCIAC Soccer Championships, where I have received two FCIAC Coach of the year awards and one State Coach of the year award. As a player, I am a former Captain of UConn’s 1989 Men’s Big East Soccer Championship team where I was a First team All Big East selection. Also a 2014 UConn Men’s Soccer Honoree.” – Kevin O’Hara