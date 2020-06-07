Coaches Corner: Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph

Joe Della Vecchia

St. Joseph

Football

Years as head coach: 22

Other sports coached or currently coaching: St. Joseph boys golf

From the coach:

“I am married to my beautiful wife, Kathleen, (who I met at SJ). We will celebrate 32 years of marriage later this summer. We have four children, Christine (UMass-Amherst ’13), Joseph (Stonehill College ’15), Lauren (ECSU ’17) and Kara (Manhattan College ’19). They all graduated from SJ and enjoyed successful athletic and academic careers as well.

“I played for and coached with legendary coaches, Ed McCarthy, Christy Hayes and Bob Zito. I will be entering my 37th year overall coaching football this fall (33rd at SJ). Sports has been a big part of our family life and continues to be. Working with young men and helping them realize their full potential has been extremely rewarding over the course of my career.” – Joe Della Vecchia