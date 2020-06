Diane Burns

Stamford

Girls Basketball

Years as head coach: 7

Full-time profession: Math Teacher at Stamford High School.

From the coach:

“I grew up in Brewster, New York, and played field hockey, basketball and softball. I attended Felician College in NJ on a basketball scholarship and was a four-year starting point guard and three-year captain. I’ve been teaching math in Stamford for the last 12 years and currently live in Ridgefield – Diane Burns