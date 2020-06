Recent Fairfield Ludlowe gradate Tess Stapleton has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The Gatorade Company, in its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, made the announcement Thursday.

Stapleton is the first Gatorade Connecticut Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Ludlowe.

Click here for more