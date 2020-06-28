Coaches Corner: Charlie Anderson, Trumbull

Charlie Anderson

Trumbull

Wrestling

Years as head coach: 12

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Assistant freshman football and girls track and field; Was head coach of Norwalk wrestling for eight years.

Full-time profession: Health and physical education teacher at Trumbull High School

From the coach:

“I have been a member of the Connecticut National Guard since April of 1987, and will be retiring on June 30th of this year. I enjoy barbecuing in the backyard with friends and family. I hail from Washington state and wrestled through high school, and college at SCSU. I enjoy my job and cannot think of anything I would prefer to do.” – Charlie Anderson