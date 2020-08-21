CIAC asks to resume conditioning; Board of Control will meet again Sunday

The following is from the CIAC’s website, casciac.org.

CHESHIRE, Conn. – The CIAC Board of Control met this morning to review last night’s discussion with the DPH and establish a timeline for decisions on the start of fall sports.

The CIAC has requested that the DPH consider allowing our member schools to resume the non-contact conditioning workouts which they have been conducting since July 6, 2020 as early as Monday. Additionally, the CIAC understands that, at today’s ReOpen CT Rules Committee meeting, consideration will be given to the inconsistent guidance issued for CIAC interscholastic athletics versus non-CIAC youth sport opportunities. The CIAC and the DPH will continue our collaborative work once an update from those discussions is available, either later today or over the weekend.

For our member schools’ planning purposes, the CIAC Board of Control has established the following timeline:

• The CIAC Board of Control will meet again at 7:00PM Sunday.

• The CIAC Board of Control will submit modified fall sport plan options to the DPH for consideration, which it has indicated it would welcome for review.

• The CIAC will delay the first date for all fall sports to Saturday, August 29, 2020.

This timeline will allow the DPH adequate time to consider CIAC’s revised fall sports plans, which it will submit early next week, and athletic directors the time necessary to begin a sports season. The CIAC will update member schools on the return to conditioning workouts as soon as more information becomes available.