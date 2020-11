FAIRFIELD — In a season where it felt like every game could potentially be the last with a COVID shutdown always looming, the Ludlowe and Fairfield Prep boys soccer teams made it all the way to the actual end of the season.

At Rafferty Stadium, playing only in front of parents as they had all season, it was Ludlowe pulling out the win and taking home the FCIAC-East Region Championship, 1-0 over Prep.

