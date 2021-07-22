No. 1 Ridgefield leads seven FCIAC teams in final GameTimeCT boys lacrosse poll

Ridgefield won a state championship and subsequently was voted the No. 1 team in the state to lead a group of six FCIAC teams ranked among the top seven in the Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll.

Ridgefield and FCIAC champion Darien were ranked first and second, respectively.

Ridgefield’s 14th-seeded Tigers, who won the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Boys Class L Lacrosse Tournament with an 8-5 comeback victory in the championship game over eighth-seeded Fairfield Prep, received 11 of the 14 first-place votes and 137 polling points.

The 16-7 Tigers won five games in the Class L state tournament after they dropped to 11-7 with their 16-9 loss to Darien in the semifinals of the FCIAC tournament. Coach Roy Colsey’s Tigers snatched their state title with a surge of six unanswered goals in the second half of the championship game to turn a 5-2 deficit into the eventual 8-5 final score.

Darien, which finished the season with a 19-2 record, received the other three first-place votes and 121 points to earn the No. 2 spot. The Blue Wave, which won the FCIAC championship with a 15-3 victory over Staples, was seeded first in the Class L state tournament and had its season end with a 14-10 loss to Prep in the quarterfinals.

Fairfield Prep was ranked third in the final state poll. The 17-5 Jesuits were just three polling points behind Darien with their 118 points.

Then came that run of four more FCIAC teams ranked 4-through-7.

Wilton, which finished 15-6 after its 14-5 semifinals loss to Prep in the Class LL state tourney, was ranked fourth.

Staples (15-5) was No. 5 and followed by Greenwich (11-6). New Canaan (10-8) was No. 7 as that sixth FCIAC team ranked among the top seven.

Weston (17-4), the Class M state champion, was eighth.

St. Joseph was No. 9 as the seventh FCIAC team among the top 9. The Cadets finished 12-8 when they won the Class S state title with a 13-9 victory over East Catholic in the championship game.

Cheshire (14-5) and Daniel Hand (15-6) each received 18 polling points to tie for 10th

Fairfield Ludlowe received the 12th most points as the one FCIAC team among the five in the “Others receiving votes” category.