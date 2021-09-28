Westhill mourns friend and teammate Jordan Martinez who died with ‘so much life ahead of him’

STAMFORD — Jordan Martinez was the kind of person everybody else wanted to be around because of his welcoming personality and infectious sense of humor, according to those who knew him.

Martinez, a senior on the Westhill High School football team, was killed late Saturday night in a single-car accident in Greenwich.

“It’s a lot to process. It’s a tough loss,” Westhill football coach Aland Joseph said. “It’s especially tough for me because I had him as a student as well. I was his counselor. He was a special, special kid and you can’t replace kids like that. He was always smiling, had a great personality and was a tremendous leader. We try to build the program around kids like him. It’s difficult to lose a special kid like that.”

Click here for the complete story