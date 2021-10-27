Greenwich leads field of eight teams into FCIAC boys soccer playoffs

The Greenwich Cardinals defeated Stamford 3-0 on the final day of the regular season to nail down the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC boys soccer tournament, which gets underway with the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Here is the playoff schedule:

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 29

No. 8 Brien McMahon (5-4-6) at No. 1 Greenwich (11-1-3), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Danbury (5-4-6) at No. 2 Norwalk (11-2-2), time TBA

No. 6 Warde (9-2-4) at No. 3 Staples (10-1-4), 3 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield (9-2-4) at No. 4 Darien (9-1-5), 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Mon., Nov. 1

At Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Thurs., Nov. 4

At Norwalk, 7 p.m.

There were two ties in the final standings.

Ridgefield and Warde each finished 9-2-4 and they tied 1-1 in their regular-season game. Using the quality results criteria, Ridgefield earned the higher seed based on its 1-0 win over Norwalk on Oct. 9. Warde lost to Norwalk 5-1.

Danbury and Brien McMahon each finished 5-4-6 and they tied 1-1 during the regular season. Using the quality results criteria, Danbury earned the higher seed based on its 1-1 tie with Norwalk on Oct. 5. Norwalk defeated Brien McMahon 3-0.