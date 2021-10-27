FCIAC field hockey quarterfinal match-ups nearly set

The match-ups are almost set for the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which will face off with quarterfinal games on Friday and Saturday.

Six of the eight seeds have been determined, led by No. 1 New Canaan, which will face Staples in the regular-season finale on Thursday. The Rams are unbeaten and even with a loss in that game, cannot drop from the top spot.

Darien and Staples are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, with their order to be determined on Thursday.

Darien (12-1-0-0) is in second place and can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a tie against Westhill on Thursday. Staples (11-1-0-0) is in third place and would move up with a win over New Canaan combined with a Darien loss to Westhill.

Ridgefield is the No. 4 seed and will host a quarterfinal game against Greenwich. Those teams tied with 21 points apiece, but the Tigers get the higher seed based on their 4-3 overtime win against Greenwich this season.

Here is the playoff schedule:

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals – Fri., Oct. 29, or Sat., Oct. 30

Note: Dates and times will be announced after tomorrow’s games

No. 8 Ludlowe (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 New Canaan (13-0-0-0)

No. 7 Trumbull (7-5-2-0) at No. 2 Darien (12-1-0-0) or Staples (11-1-1-0)

No. 6 Wilton (8-3-3-0) at No. 3 Staples (11-1-1-0) or Darien (12-1-0-0)

No. 5 Greenwich (10-3-0-1) at No. 4 Ridgefield (10-3-1-0)

Semifinals – Tues., Nov. 2

At Brien McMahon, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Final – Thurs., Nov. 4

At Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.