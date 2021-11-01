FCIAC volleyball tournament match-ups set

The Greenwich Cardinals and Darien Blue Wave finished the regular season with just one loss apiece and will lead a field of eight teams into the FCIAC girls volleyball tournament, which begins with quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.

Greenwich, which defeated Darien in their head-to-head match-up, is the No. 1 seed with Darien at No. 2.

Here is the schedule:

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals – Tues., Nov. 2

Records shown are official league marks.

No. 8 Warde (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 7 St. Joseph (9-6) at No. 2 Darien (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe (10-5) at No. 3 Ridgefield (11-4), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (10-5) at No. 4 Trumbull (11-4), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Thurs., Nov. 4

At Fairfield-Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Sat., Nov. 6

At Fairfield-Ludlowe, 4 p.m.