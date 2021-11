The FCIAC soccer tournaments have reached the semifinals, with four matches on deck Monday. The boys semis are being held at Ludlowe, and the girls semis are being played at Wilton.

Here’s the schedule of tonight’s games:

FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton vs. No. 2 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe

No. 5 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Warde vs. No. 2 Norwalk, 7 p.m.