Wrestling – Fairfield-Ludlowe 42, Wilton 36

113: Caleb Carbone (W) pinned Owen Trotzer, 3:55; 120: Ryan Zeller (FL) pinned Joshua Keshet; 132: Ibrahim Kadri (FL) won by forfeit; 126: Dylan Sherman (FL) pinned Stephan Scaretta, 3:31; 138: Dennis Castaneda (W) pinned Tyler Fratarcangeli, 1:32; 145: Liam Pearsall (W) pinned Lucas Weaver, 3:32; 152: Michael Arbisi (W) pinned Donell Young, 1:56; 160: Will Mears (FL) pinned Griffin Palmer, 1:36; 170: Quinton Kiss (W) pinned Jeffrey Hutzelmann, 1:27; 182: Sebastian Guzman (FL) won by forfeit; 195: David Kamladze (FL) won by forfeit; 220: Mark Wrobel (FL) won by forfeit; 285: Sam Kahn (W) won by forfeit.