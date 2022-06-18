2022 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees, Kuczo and King Award winners

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Charlie Anderson

Coaching is a passion for Charlie Anderson and has been a constant in one way, shape or form for the last 35 years.

Born April 19th, 1963, Charlie grew up an “Army Brat,” changing schools 11 different times. He attended Southern Connecticut State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Health in 1986.

Throughout his school career he participated in numerous sports such as football, wrestling, baseball, reach and field, and tennis.

After graduating from SCSU, where he participated in wrestling and was captain of the wrestling team, he became a graduate assistant for the next two years.

He started coaching in Norwalk as an assistant wrestling coach in 1988 and took the helm as head coach in 1990. He coached wrestling in Norwalk until 1999. During that time, he also coached freshman soccer, freshman football and did a stint as the girls track coach in 2000.

As a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard, Charlie was activated shortly after 9/11 in state for airport and armory security for six months. He was activated again in 2003 for one year as part of Operation Noble Eagle being stationed at Fort Monmouth, NJ.

In 2006, he was again activated as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and spent over a year in Afghanistan as the Operation Officer for the 102nd Infantry.

Upon returning from Afghanistan, Charlie was again coaching freshman football at Norwalk when the opportunity became available to teach and coach in his hometown of Trumbull.

With Anderson on the fence about accepting the job (he loved Norwalk), Trumbull athletic director Mike Herbst called Charlie’s wife and she accepted the position for him. As she claimed: “it was a shorter commute, and your children are in the school system.”

Anderson started coaching wrestling in Trumbull in 2007 and was the head coach until 2012. He then stepped into the assistant wrestling coach position at Trumbull for four year to spend more time with his family.

In 2016, he returned to being the head wrestling coach.

In addition to wrestling, he still coaches freshman football, and is an assistant girls track coach. In wrestling, Charlie has 300-plus wins. He has coached approximately 100 Class place winners, numerous State Open champions and place winners, and New England place winners.

He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as an Outstanding American in 2019.

Charlie had retired from the Connecticut National Guard as a Colonel after 33 years of service. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. With wrestling in his blood and always a passion for teaching and coaching in his heart,

Charlie continues to “love his job!”

He lives with his wife Gillian, and coaches with his son Benjamin.

Tim Eagen

Tim Eagen came to the Wilton Public Schools in 1978 teaching Physical Education and coaching athletics.

He demonstrated a commitment as a coach to develop successful programs in the very competitive FCIAC.

Tim has been the head coach for Wilton baseball since 1982, and during this time, he built a program that brought pride and a consistency of coaching success each season.

Wilton has won FCIAC Championships in 1995, 2015 and 2017, and Eastern Division Championships in 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, and 2017.

Eagen was named Coach of the Year in 1995, 2015 and 2017, and named FCIAC Spring Coach of the Year by the Stamford Advocate in 2015.

He was named Bridgeport Post Coach of the Year in 1995 and coached numerous CHSCA All-Star Teams representing District 2.

He was named CHSCA Coach of the Year in 2022, New England Coach of the Year in 2002 and will represent Connecticut and New England at the National Convention in Des Moines, Iowa, this June.

Eagen is approaching his 500th win in the Wilton program.

He also coached football at Wilton High School from 1977 to 2009, becoming head coach in 2001 and winning FCIAC Coach of the Year in 2007.

Ralph Mayo

Ralph Mayo has educated students and provided leadership in the Greenwich public schools for 41 years.

In 1976, he began his career in education at Greenwich High School as a teacher’s aide, and then became an English teacher in 1980.

After holding a number of leadership roles at GHS, including senior teacher and learning facilitator, as well as a summer school administrator Mr. Mayo was named Program Administrator for Special Education at GHS, followed by housemaster for Greenwich High School’s Clark House.

As a teacher and administrator at GHS for 27 years, Mr. Mayo was involved in long-range planning for growing enrollment, multiple NEASC reviews, serve on building committees, provided interim leadership as Headmaster, Guidance Coordinator and Athletic Director, and supported countless initiatives (senior internship) and projects for the betterment of the student learning experience and the work environment for staff.

As a building principal and in recent years, Mr. Mayo was instrumental in the District’s Digital Learning Environment (DLE) initiative as a member of the District Steering Committee. He provided valuable perspectives and leadership in implementing the one-to-one device program, and supported a change in teacher practice and accessing technological resources and using data to drive instructional decisions.

A consistent voice in supporting the District’s Teacher Evaluation and Professional Learning (TEPL) plan, Mr. Mayo co-chaired the TEPL II committee and coordinated the school-wide staff development program at GHS.

In his role as Lead Principal, he worked with his colleagues across the district to support them in their leadership roles.

Mr. Mayo is an active member and supporter of high school sports and has held many roles in the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS), the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC). He sits on the FCIAC Board of Directors, CAS High School Board of Control and CIAC Board of Control. He is the Chairperson of the CIAC Lacrosse Committee.

He is also active in sports at the local level and a member of the board of directors of the Greenwich Old Timers Athletic Association where he was recognized as a local honoree in 2015.

Mr. Mayo has been an Adjunct professor at Mercy College since 2014, teaching future School leaders.

He served the student-athletes as a coach of the Greenwich High School boys lacrosse team, JV football, wrestling and assistant varsity girls basketball team, which went on to win the fciac championship under his direction.

Mr. Mayo received a bachelor of Education degree in secondary education-English from Southern Connecticut State University, a master of arts degree in special education and a certificate of advanced study in educational Administration from Fairfield University, and completed the NEAG School of Education’s executive leadership program at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Mr. Mayo served as the interim Superintendent of Schools and currently serves as the Principal of Greenwich High School.

John Reisert

John values the titles Son, Brother, Father, Husband, Friend, Educator, and Coach. in his 28 years of teaching map in Fairfield, he has never known a school year that didn’t include coaching up to three seasons of either girls soccer, indoor track, outdoor track or, of course, girls tennis, where John has made his mark as a legendary FCIAC coach.

John’s tennis career began with playing four years at Saint John’s High School followed by four years of playing at Assumption College. He then carried that playing experience over to coaching the Worcester State women’s tennis team while in graduate school.

John plays on numerous USTA tennis teams, including one that played for Nationals in California this past March.

John took the reins of the Fairfield High School girls tennis team in 1999 and in his first six years, the teams went to six straight CIAC Class L finals, winning the last four consecutively.

The Mustangs had one winning streak of 28 matches and another of exactly 50 that ended when Fairfield High School split into Ludlowe and Warde.

Over the past 23-plus seasons of coaching at Fairfield and Ludlowe High Schools, John has led the Mustangs/Falcons to 25 FCIAC divisional championships, five FCIAC conference championships, 10 CIAC championship finals, and six CIAC State team championships. He is on the verge of 400 wins.

Individual coaching accolades include National Coach of the Year finalist three times, Connecticut Coach of the Year, seven FCIAC girls tennis Coach of the Year awards, and several CT Post Tennis Coach of the Year awards.

In addition to coaching, John is also the FCIAC girls tennis director, the CHSCS girls tennis chairman, a CIAC girls tennis Committee Member, and the tournament director for the CIAC team and invitational tournaments.

John takes great pride in watching his children, Gabrielle, Kristen, and Patrick enjoy and participate in athletics. All three share a passion for tennis.

When John is not on the court playing or instructing, he can often be found in the gym helping the Newtown Hoopsters Special Needs Basketball program.

For over a decade, John has been a proud parent supporting his children at Newtown soccer, basketball, tennis and Unified sporting events.

Kyle Seaburg

“If they are going to accuse me of being too passionate, I hope they have enough evidence.”

Kyle Seaburg graduated from Ludlow High School in 1985. After graduating from Gettysburg College in 1989 he found his passion in both teaching and coaching.

He found a home at Norwalk High School in 1993. Coaching JV baseball for 13 years and field hockey for the past 29 years, 28 of those as head coach. He is currently a part of a team of teachers that has built the Digital Media Communications Academy at NHS.

His first year as the varsity field hockey coach is when Kyle knew he had found a sport that would become his passion. Although they didn’t win a game, ‘the girls’ never gave up and were always willing to push themselves. To say it was a rebuilding process would be accurate.

The first two years consisted of finding small victories, such as getting to the bus on time, scoring a goal, or having a great halftime routine. What was established were the building blocks and traditions that make the strong foundation that is NHS field hockey.

The expectations that Seaburg has set with the help of his assistant coaches has helped enhance the reputation of Norwalk field hockey. The Norwalk players have made sure that the traditions of perfect effort, grit, passion, teamwork, and determination are what they bring to every competition.

Coach Seaburg was the first male head field hockey coach in the state of Connecticut.

The Bears qualified for the state tournament in the third season of his tenure, and have since made the state tournament 25 of the last 28 years. Under Seaburg, Norwalk has been in eight state semifinals as well as one state final. The Bears won the FCIAC East Division in 2017 and have qualified for the FCIAC playoffs nine times, reaching the FCIAC semifinals four times

Norwalk has a .619 winning percentage with 224 wins over the last 28 years.

Kyle has been lucky enough to be honored by his peers as Class L Field Hockey Coach of the Year twice, as well as being named CHSCA Coach of the Year in 2012. He was also Connecticut Post Coach of the Year and FCIAC Coach of the Year in 2011.

Kyle has served as the FCIAC field hockey committee chair since 2005, and is also on the All-State field hockey selection committee, and the Hartford Courant’s Top 10 poll committee.

Kyle’s success in coaching has only been possible through the support of a “village.”

The guidance and support of his ADs and support staff has been invaluable. The amazing players over the years have carried on the traditions and raise the bar every year.

\His assistant coaches have demonstrated dedication and passion that make his job easier, whether it is keeping Coach Seaburg quiet on the sidelines or at least pulling him back to the coaching box when necessary. His coaches are the reason for his success.

The group that makes all this possible is Kyle’s family.

Growing up with a supportive mother and father and a competitive older sister always help to make him better. His wife Sarah has been the epitome of support throughout his journey, constantly listening to him talk about “his girls” and allowing him to follow his passion.

His sons Braden and Logan have grown into two amazing young men that have been willing to sacrifice time with Dad to watch him help others. The love and support they have given him have made all of this possible.

Jason Shaughnessy

Jason Shaughnessy grew up wrestling in New Jersey with the support of his parents, Tom and Debi Shaughnessy.

Coach Shaughnessy continued his wrestling career at Springfield College, where he was Captain and an academic All-American.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Master’s in Athletic Administration from Springfield College.

Coach Shaughnessy’s coaching career started at Springfield in 1996, as an assistant coach for head coach Darryl Arroyo.

Gus Lindine hired Shaughnessy as the head wrestling coach at Fairfield High School in 1997. During his tenure, he has transformed Fairfield wrestling, and now Fairfield Warde wrestling, into a perennial powerhouse.

One key to Fairfield wrestling success has been the Fairfield PAL wrestling program Coach Shaughnessy started in the spring of 1998. The pal wrestling program provides kids with experience prior to high school which allowed the program to move to the elite level.

Fairfield Warde wrestling has been ranked in the top 10 in the state 20 out of 24 seasons under Coach Shaughnessy’s direction.

As head coach at Fairfield and Fairfield Warde High Schools, coach Shaughnessy has a career record of 441-92. Warde has been recognized as FCIAC East champions in each of the last 16 seasons, FCIAC runner-up 13 times, and FCIAC champion in 2010. Warde also won state championships in 2006, 2009, and 2010.

Warde finished top two in the State class meets 11 times during coach Shaughnessy’s tenure.

Coach Shaughnessy has been recognized as FCIAC Coach of the Year (2000, 2009, 2010, and 2020) and Class L Coach of the Year (2006, 2009, and 2010).

In 2010, Coach Shaughnessy was also recognized as Connecticut Coach of the Year in Winter FCIAC Coach of the Year.

Coach Shaughnessy loved coaching his son, Cole, who became a state champion in 2020 and currently wrestles at Roger Williams University.

In addition to coaching wrestling, coach Shaughnessy is proud to have coached and managed his daughters’ soccer teams growing up. Both are standout soccer players currently at Fairfield Warde High School.

Coach Shaughnessy was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in May, 2019.

Coach Shaughnessy received great support from his parents, Tom and Debi Shaughnessy, and his wife, Karin Shaughnessy, who has been there every step of the journey. Karen and Jason are the proud parents of three wonderful children: Cole, age 20, Emma, 18, and Paige, 15.

Jerry McDougall – Ralph King Award

The 2020 Ralph King Award is presented posthumously to Jerry McDougall, The longtime athletic director, football and baseball coach at Trumbull High School.

This award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the FCIAC during their career.

A three-sport star and captain at BassickHigh School, McDougall played football, basketball and baseball at the University of Bridgeport.

Starting in 1961, he spent six seasons as the football coach at Central Catholic in Norwalk before beginning his more than 30-year tenure at Trumbull in 1967.

McDougall directed Central Catholic and Trumbull to 265 football victories, which was number one all-time in the state when he retired, and three state championships from 1961-98.

He coached at Trumbull, where the football field is named in his honor, from 1967-1998, leading the Eagles to four FCIAC championships and three state titles, including back-to-back Class LL crowns in 1985 and 1986.

McDougall also coached baseball at Trumbull and his teams won 510 games, nine division titles, three FCIACc titles, and two Class LL championships in that sport.

He also coached indoor and outdoor track and started Trumbull’s successful wrestling program during his tenure with the Eagles.

McDougall’s impressive resume includes numerous coaching awards in football and baseball. He was named the FCIAC Football Coach of the Year four times and the conference’s Baseball Coach of the Year twice. He was recognized as the CHSCA Coach of the Year in football in 1976, in baseball in 1995, and as Athletic Director of the Year in 2000.

He was also selected as the National High School Coach of the Year in football in 1993 and baseball in 2003. McDougal also received two of the state’s highest awards: The Gold Key from the Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance in 1997, and the Thomas R. Monaghan Honor Award from the CHSCA in 2005.

Truly one of the state’s coaching giants, McDougall has been inducted into a total of seven halls of fame, including the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1999.

His most recent induction came in 2005 when he was part of the inaugural class to enter the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame.

McDougall was a past president of both the FCIAC and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association, and was a member of the CHSCA Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Even after his retirement he remained very active with the CIAC football committee.

He was very involved with the annual Governor’s Cup All-Star football game between Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as the annual Hall of Fame Classic between the Fairfield County and New Haven County All-Stars.

And for 10 years, he presided over the Ralph DeSantis/Fairfield County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Jerry’s numerous contributions to the FCIAC, as well as the CHSCA and multiple other organizations earned him the respect and admiration of fellow coaches and athletic directors throughout the country.

Jerry was a relentless advocate for high school athletics, and a great deal of his work resonates throughout the FCIAC and state to this day.

Vin Iovino – John Kuczo Award

Vin Iovino is best known for his 24 years as the athletic director at New Canaan High School.

However, his career as an athlete, coach and administrator included several stops, all of which had a common theme: Success.

Iovino was a four-year class president and three-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football at Danbury High School before graduating in 1964.

At the University of Connecticut, he majored in Physical Education, earned three varsity letters in football and earned a BS Degree in Physical Education and an MS Degree in 1969.

After graduation, Iovino was hired as an elementary physical education teacher and football coach at Wethersfield High School. He also joined the Connecticut Army National Guard, serving for 13 years and retiring as an Infantry Captain.

In 1969, Andy Robustelli hired Iovino to develop a football program at Western Connecticut State University. An intense Spring practice showed WestConn could support a football program, which continues today.

Iovino was then hired as the head football coach and a physical education teacher at Plainfield

High School in 1970. In 1973, he led the Panthers to their first-ever undefeated season and a CIAC merit award.

Iovino then moved to Columbia University as coach of the secondary.

His next stop was Fox Lane High School as the head football coach and a physical education teacher. There, his football team had the first undefeated season in school history in 1978-79, as well as the program’s longest winning streak over a two-year period.

In 1980, Iovino became the athletic director in New Canaan where, during the next 24 years, he built one of the state’s most prestigious and successful athletic departments. Among the accomplishments were the building of the Peter M. Deane Fitness Center and, of course, the development of Dunning Stadium at Hawes Plaza.

Iovino’s greatest legacy with the Rams was the development of an outstanding coaching staff, which became a tight-knit family.

He also served as the Eastern Regional Manager for MaxPreps, a CBS Sports Company, until 2013.

Vin and his wife Maureen live in Venice, Fla., and they share six children and 13 grandchildren.

Vin learned to be an athletic director from many people, but one of the most influential was John Kuczo, so it is fitting to honor Vin Iovino with this year’s John Kuczo Award.