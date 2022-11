NORWALK – Raina Johns was to the point when asked about this year’s Darien field hockey team.

“We are having so much fun,” Johns said with a smile.

That much is clear.

With the playoff spotlight at its brightest, Darien delivered another impressive performance to win its fifth consecutive FCIAC championship 3-0 over Staples Thursday night at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

