FCIAC has three champions, 17 medalists in State Open wrestling

The FCIAC had 17 wrestlers medal, highlighted by three weight class champions at the CIAC State Open Saturday in New Haven.

The champions were seniors Brendan Gilchrist of Norwalk at 195 pounds and Nuh Ajdinoski of Danbury at 285, and sophomore Dominick Spadaro of Warde at 126.

In the finals, Gilchrist won a 6-4 decision over East Hartford’s Sammy Montovani, and Ajdinoski won a 3-1 decision over Fairfield Prep’s Malachi Mercer-Robinson.

In the 126-pound final, Spadaro scored four points on a takedown and nearfall in the closing seconds to come from behind and defeat New Fairfield’s Vincent Tripaldi 8-5.

Danbury had the FCIAC’s best team finish, taking fifth place with 90 points, followed by Norwalk in sixth with 85.5 points, and Warde in ninth with 64 points.

FCIAC’s Individual Medalists

106 LBS

4th – Cristian Pote (Danbury)

6th – Zachary Brzoska (St Joseph)

120 LBS

3rd – Dominic Barrella (Ridgefield)

126 LBS

1st – Dominick Spadaro (Fairfield Warde)

3rd – Phoenix Gardella (Norwalk)

132 LBS

6th – Dylan Sherman (Fairfield Ludlowe)

138 LBS

4th – Victor Petkov (Ridgefield)

145 LBS

6th – Zavier Hernandez (Brien McMahon)

152 LBS

4th – Donnell Young (Fairfield Ludlowe)

160 LBS

5th – Teddy Goetz (New Canaan)

170 LBS

2nd – Ryan Gilchrist (Norwalk)

182 LBS

5th – Dominic Iaquinto (Danbury)

195 LBS

1st – Brendan Gilchrist (Norwalk)

5th – Aethan Munden (Trumbull)

220 LBS

3rd – Nehemias Pettway (Fairfield Warde)

4th – Jhonnyel Ramirez (Danbury)

285 LBS

1st – Nuh Ajdinoski (Danbury)