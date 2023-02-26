FCIAC wins three championships, 10 wrestlers medal in CIAC girls tournament

The FCIAC had three individual champions and 10 medalists at the third CIAC Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday in New Haven.

The champions were senior Samantha Yap of Stamford at 107 pounds, sophomore Calli Gilchrist of Brien McMahon at 114, and freshman Marangelie Teixeira of Trumbull at 165.

For Yap, it was her third championship in as many tournaments. She won as a freshman, junior and senior, and there was no tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Gilchrist has won state championships in each of her first two high school seasons.

All three FCIAC champs won via pinfalls. Yap pinned Karla Flores of Montville in 1:54; Gilchrist pinned Hoshena Gemme of Old Lyme in 5:33; and Teixeira pinned Kaydence Atkinson of New Britain in 2:34.

Click here for the complete results

FCIAC’s Individual Medalists

107 LBS

1st – Samantha Yap (Stamford)

114 LBS

1st – Calli Gilchrist (Brien McMahon)

6th – Maren Gilchrist (Brien McMahon)

120 LBS

5th – Jasmine Whitfield (Stamford)

126 LBS

2nd – Rylee Donohue

4th – Emma Rial (Trumbull)

6th – Isa Rodroguez (Norwalk)

138 LBS

2nd – Kan-yah Mccarthy (Fairfield Ludlowe)

152 LBS

5th – Hayley Broderick (Fairfield Ludlowe)

165 LBS

1st – Marangelie Teixeira (Trumbull)