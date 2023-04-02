The FCIAC-SCC Softball Challenge schedule and scoreboard

Monday, April 3

Staples at North Haven, 3:45 p.m.

Wilton at Foran, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Shelton at Warde, 4 p.m.

Hamden at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Hillhouse at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m

Trumbull at East Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Daniel Hand at New Canaan, 3:45 p.m.

Danbury at West Haven, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Jonathan Law at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

SHA at Norwalk, 11 a.m.

Stamford at Amity, 11 am.

Branford at Westhill, Noon

Darien at Guilford, Noon

Cheshire at Ludlowe, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Westhill at Sheehan, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Lauralton Hall at Ridgefield, 11 a.m.

