The FCIAC-SCC Baseball Challenge schedule and scoreboard

Sunday, April 2

Cheshire 1, Stamford 0

Monday, April 3

Greenwich at NDWH, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Shelton at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

West Haven at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Staples at Fairfield Prep, 4 p.m.

Hamden at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

North Haven at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Guilford at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

New Canaan at Lyman Hall, 11 a.m.

Sheehan at Darien, 11 a.m.

Branford at Brien McMahon, Noon

Daniel Hand at Ludlowe, Noon

Warde at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Ridgefield at Amity, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

St. Joseph at Jonathan Law, Noon

Monday, May 22

Bridgeport Central at Hillhouse/Career, 4 p.m.