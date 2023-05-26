2023 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis

Player of the Year
Lauren Zhang, Darien
Coach of the Year
Julie Shropshire, Greenwich
First Team Singles
Lexi McCall, New Canaan
Kyra Dybas, Greenwich
Elisa Tunaro, Fairfield Warde
Sarah Donnelly, Darien
First Team Doubles
Maggie Murphy and Ellie Price, Fairfield Ludlowe
Serena Platt and Layla Zuwiyya, New Canaan
Grace Althoff and Ava de Castro, Darien
Phoebe Snow and Abby Byrnes, Wilton
Second Team Singles
Hannah Haywood, St. Joseph
Liza Sieghart, New Canaan
Ivanna Diez de Bonilla, Greenwich
Isabel Jakes, Westhill
Second Team Doubles
Karenna Birns and Audrey Kercher, Staples
Julia Tamis and Emily Weinstein, Greenwich
Yume Inagawa and Caitlin Mahoney, Greenwich
Rhiannon Sizer and Jessica Han, Fairfield Warde
Honorable Mention
Cynthia Mendoza, Bridgeport Central
CeCe Andersen, Brien McMahon
Erin Bleecker, Danbury
Remy Sufrin/Delaney Das, Darien
Siya Bajaj, Fairfield Ludlowe
Eve Young, Fairfield Warde
Emme Pecorin/Maddy Wilber, Greenwich
Aaciya Sonthonnax, New Canaan
Kristi Kohut, Norwalk
Ava Treat, Ridgefield
Addy Chapman, St. Joseph
Sophia Rhazali, Stamford
Jenna Kornbluth, Staples
Brooke Hebeler/Ellie Hebeler, Trumbull
Sophia Alexander, Westhill
Vivian Eckert, Wilton