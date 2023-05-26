2023 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis

Player of the Year

Lauren Zhang, Darien

Coach of the Year

Julie Shropshire, Greenwich

First Team Singles

Lexi McCall, New Canaan

Kyra Dybas, Greenwich

Elisa Tunaro, Fairfield Warde

Sarah Donnelly, Darien

First Team Doubles

Maggie Murphy and Ellie Price, Fairfield Ludlowe

Serena Platt and Layla Zuwiyya, New Canaan

Grace Althoff and Ava de Castro, Darien

Phoebe Snow and Abby Byrnes, Wilton

Second Team Singles

Hannah Haywood, St. Joseph

Liza Sieghart, New Canaan

Ivanna Diez de Bonilla, Greenwich

Isabel Jakes, Westhill

Second Team Doubles

Karenna Birns and Audrey Kercher, Staples

Julia Tamis and Emily Weinstein, Greenwich

Yume Inagawa and Caitlin Mahoney, Greenwich

Rhiannon Sizer and Jessica Han, Fairfield Warde

Honorable Mention

Cynthia Mendoza, Bridgeport Central

CeCe Andersen, Brien McMahon

Erin Bleecker, Danbury

Remy Sufrin/Delaney Das, Darien

Siya Bajaj, Fairfield Ludlowe

Eve Young, Fairfield Warde

Emme Pecorin/Maddy Wilber, Greenwich

Aaciya Sonthonnax, New Canaan

Kristi Kohut, Norwalk

Ava Treat, Ridgefield

Addy Chapman, St. Joseph

Sophia Rhazali, Stamford

Jenna Kornbluth, Staples

Brooke Hebeler/Ellie Hebeler, Trumbull

Sophia Alexander, Westhill

Vivian Eckert, Wilton

