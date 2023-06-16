FCIAC championship results for the 2022-23 school year

Darien High School had seven of its teams win FCIAC championships throughout the 2022-23 school year to finish with the most conference titles.

Greenwich High School had six to finish with the second most.

Darien had collected four conference crowns and Greenwich won three through the first two seasons, fall and winter, and they each added on three more championships in the final spring season.

There are 30 combined sports from the three high school sports seasons and FCIAC championships are contested in 29 of them as football is the one sport which no longer has a conference championship game.

There are lists below which include the schools listed which won FCIAC team championships, and a list of conference championship events in those combined 29 sports from the three seasons.

The first one lists each school which won one or multiple FCIAC championships, with the schools listed in alphabetical order and the schools’ totals of championships in parenthesis.

The second list has every sport from each of the three seasons, with the scores from the championship games in the sports involving tournament head-to-head competition, and the championship and runner-up teams in the sports in which team points are accumulated.

Schools with FCIAC championship teams:

Danbury (3): Boys Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Girls Cheerleading

Darien (7): Field Hockey, Girls Volleyball, Girls Ice Hockey, Boys Ice Hockey, Girls Lacrosse, Girls Tennis, Boys Volleyball

Fairfield Ludlowe (4): Girls Basketball, Co-Ed Cheerleading, Softball, Girls Outdoor Track and Field

Fairfield Warde (3): Gymnastics, Wrestling, Baseball

Greenwich (6): Boys Golf; Girls Indoor Track and Field, Boys Indoor Track and Field, Boys Swimming and Diving; Boys Tennis, Boys Outdoor Track and Field

Ridgefield (2): Girls Cross Country, Girls Swimming and Diving

St. Joseph (1): Girls Soccer

Trumbull (2): Boys Soccer, Girls Golf

Wilton (1): Boys Lacrosse

FCIAC Fall season championship results

Boys Cross Country: Danbury won; Staples 2nd

Girls Cross Country: Ridgefield won; New Canaan 2nd

Field Hockey: FCIAC final: Darien 3, Staples 0

Boys Golf: Greenwich won; New Canaan 2nd

Boys Soccer: FCIAC final: Trumbull 4, Darien 1

Girls Soccer: FCIAC final: St. Joseph 3, Staples 1

Girls Swimming and Diving: Ridgefield won, Darien 2nd

Girls Volleyball: FCIAC final: Darien 3, Trumbull 2 (22-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10)

FCIAC Winter season championship results

Boys Basketball: FCIAC final: Danbury 69, Staples 53

Girls Basketball: FCIAC final: Fairfield Ludlowe 52, St. Joseph 42

Girls Cheerleading: Danbury won, Greenwich 2nd

Co-Ed Cheerleading: Fairfield Ludlowe won

Gymnastics: Fairfield Warde won, Wilton 2nd

Boys Ice Hockey: FCIAC final: Darien 3, Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe 0

Girls Ice Hockey: FCIAC final: Darien 3, New Canaan 2

Boys Indoor Track and Field: Greenwich won, Trumbull 2nd

Girls Indoor Track and Field: Greenwich won, Staples 2nd

Boys Swimming and Diving: Greenwich won, Ridgefield 2nd

Wrestling: Fairfield Warde won, Danbury 2nd

FCIAC Spring season championship results

Baseball: FCIAC Final: Fairfield Warde 6, Westhill 1

Girls Golf: Trumbull won, Greenwich 2nd

Boys Lacrosse: FCIAC Final: Wilton 8, New Canaan 4

Girls Lacrosse: FCIAC Final: Darien 11, New Canaan 7

Softball: FCIAC Final: Fairfield Ludlowe 2, St. Joseph 0

Boys Tennis: FCIAC Final: Greenwich 4, Darien 2

Girls Tennis: FCIAC Final: Darien 4, New Canaan 3

Boys Outdoor Track and Field: Greenwich won, Trumbull 2nd

Girls Outdoor Track and Field: Fairfield Ludlowe won, New Canaan 2nd

Boys Volleyball: FCIAC Final: Darien 3, Trumbull 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-15)