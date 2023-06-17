2023 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees, President’s Awards videos

The FCIAC inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during the conference’s annual Recognition Program at the Norwalk Inn on June 14.

The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Buddy Bray (Trumbull), Rich Bulan (New Canaan), Dave Danko (Fairfield Warde), John Goetz (Ridgefield), Bob Maffei (Trumbull, and Dave Stewart (FCIAC media).

Jack Hagan of Stamford received the Ralph King Award, given to someone who has made substantial contributions to the FCIAC. The award is named for Ralph King, whose professionalism was characterized by excellence in service to the FCIAC, the CHSCA and the CIAC.

Norwalk’s Joe Madaffari, the former athletic director at Brien McMahon High School, received the John Kuczo Award.

The award is given to a member of the education profession who has made significant contributions to high school athletics while exhibiting the qualities of leadership, integrity and professionalism which has been synonymous with the league’s long-time leader John Kuczo. It is the FCIAC’s highest award to professional educators from within the FCIAC, CHSCA and the CIAC.

Video presentations, created by students in the Norwalk Digital Media Academy, of all six Hall of Fame inductees and the two Presidents Award winners were shows during the program.

They can be viewed at the links below.

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023

President’s Honor Award winners