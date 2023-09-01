FCIAC’s Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will include six inductees

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Doug Marchetti

Norwalk High School Norwalk High School, football coach, Athletic Director, active member of CAAD; CIAC Boys Lacrosse committee, FCIAC Football Chairperson, former president and current past president of the FCIAC.

Marty Lisevick

Staples High School Athletic Director, former committee chairperson girls’ soccer, site sponsor for numerous FCIAC activities.

Diane Murphy-Kivell

New Canaan High School. One of the first full-time athletic trainers, she served in that role for 39 years at New Canaan High School.

Mike Smeriglio

Stamford High School Long time Girls Volleyball Coach and Boys Volleyball Coach at Stamford and Westhill High Schools.

Dan Woog

Staples High School. Long time Boys Soccer Coach and sportswriter for the Westport News

Kevin Callahan

Ridgefield High School. Long time football coach at Ridgefield High School

Ralph King Award

The FCIAC will annually recognize someone who has made substantial contributions to the FCIAC with the distinguished coach award named for Ralph King, whose professionalism was characterized by excellence in service to the FCIAC, CHSCA and the CIAC.

Presented to Abe Breslow

Trumbull High School was a former Boys Tennis Coach and Boys Soccer Coach. Active member of FCIAC AND CHSCA Tennis and Soccer Committees.

John Kuczo Award

The FCIAC will annually present this award to a member of the education profession who has made significant contributions to high school athletics while exhibiting the qualities of leadership, integrity and professionalism which has been synonymous with the man whom this award is named: John J. Kuczo, a long-time leader of the league. This is the FCIAC’s highest award to professional educators from within the FCIAC, CHSCA and the CIAC.

Presented to Dave Schulz

Fairfield School System, extremely active in league activities, Former boys’ basketball coach, league officer, league commissioner, extremely active in CHSCA, CAAD and CIAC committees along with current tournament director of boys’ state basketball tournament.