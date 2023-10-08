FCIAC student sports article: A Peek into Fairfield Ludlowe football’s strong start in 2023

Whether it is conditioning or running plays, there has been a lot of hard work and dedication poured into the Falcon’s season before it even started.

The team has been preparing since early summer, and we were finally able to see the payoff of their hard work in the first few games of the season.

They started off the season strong at 3-1, and are expected to continue in this direction.

During week one, Ludlowe football traveled to Simsbury High School.

The game was on Friday, September 8th, however, due to weather, the game was stopped and postponed to Saturday, September 9th. After traveling back and forth, the final score was Ludlowe 42, Simsbury 14.

When playing the Central Hilltoppers during week two, the Falcons traveled to Bridgeport for their first league game of the year.

This mid-day game ended with Ludlowe taking home the win, 31-12. The Falcons had a 2-0 record heading into their game with the Hamden Green Dragons, who themselves had just had a 41-14 victory over Norwich Free Academy.

With a strong effort in week three, taking on Hamden at home, the Falcons took the win 35-14. Before starting the game the Falcons had a 4 percent chance of winning, but the boys showed up and showed out.

Although this was a non-conference game, captain Jack Nagy states that the “mentality and effort of the team stays the same for every single game,” depicting the consistent energy the Falcons bring at all times.

Last week’s game against New Canaan was particularly difficult for the Falcons.

New Canaan is one of the top teams in the FCIAC, so a tough game was expected. With an aggressive approach in the rain, the Falcons were handed their first loss of the season.

This week is the team’s bye week, giving them a chance to come back to Taft Field with the right mindset and energy when taking on Ridgefield, which is currently 0-4, in Week 6.