FCIAC student sports article: Brien McMahon volleyball sets high goals this fall

The Brien McMahon varsity volleyball team is excited to dive further into the season this fall.

Starting off strong with six wins in 11 games, the Senators were able to bring home victories against Stamford (twice), Weston, Masuk, West Haven and Dabury

After a recent 3-2 win over Stamford, the team is excited to compete for another victory at Westhill High School on Monday.

When asked what her goals for the team were, captain Caroline McClung said “We want to make it to states and FCIACs and go further than last year, when we made it to the quarter finals.”

The team sets high expectations for themselves and strives to push themselves past their limits.

Above all they want to prioritize creating a bond and building a safe space. This type of dynamic is what brought them to the FCIAC quarterfinals last year, and will hopefully bring them even further this season.

They want the team to feel like a family, through the highs and lows.

“We want to make sure that our team is a healthy environment, one where we all support each other through wins and losses,” McClung said.

The girls are eager to grow this season and expect to bring home many more wins. Despite losing six strong seniors last year, McClung has said their line up this year is “just as strong, if not stronger” than last year.

Multiple players have already received recognition through top tournaments, The Ruden Report Awards, including Amaya Acevedo, Elizabeth Skidmore, and Caroline McClung.

This year is looking promising for girls volleyball, and McMahon students are excited to support them as they make their mark on the season.