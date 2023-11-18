FCIAC Student Sports Article: Eleven St. Joseph seniors sign National Letters of Intent

Monday morning was exciting for a handful of St Joseph senior student athletes.

NCAA Signing day is a culmination of all of their hard work as they commit to continue their academics and athletics at the collegiate level. In total there were 11 students that signed, 4 are headed to play DI, 1 is headed to play DII, 5 are headed to play DIII, and one is headed to play in Rome.

I talked to an athlete from each division and asked “Why did you choose the school you will attend?”

Nick Coppola is headed to play baseball at Marist College (DI) and said “I chose Marist because of the great education, great baseball team, the welcoming staff, amazing coaches, and the beautiful campus.”

Janelli Pratts is headed to play softball at Assumption (DII) and said “I chose Assumption because when I stepped on campus it felt like home.”

James Corry is headed to play lacrosse at Rochester Institute of Technology (DIII) and said “I chose R.I.T. because when I visited the coaches made it feel like it was going to be a family on the team, the campus atmosphere was really good, and it was a lot bigger than the other division III schools I looked at. When it all came together it was an obvious choice for me.”

Here is a full list of SJ student athletes and where they are headed: