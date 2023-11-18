FCIAC student sports article: St. Joseph girls soccer tops Staples, advances to Class LL final

The Girls Soccer Class LL semifinal featuring St. Joes and Staples on Tuesday was quite the thriller.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with a tie in the regular season. St. Joes beat Staples the FCIAC championship.

The opening kickoff led to a St. Joes chance on net, but after 2 quick goals Staples was up 2-0. While the game was leaning in Staples’ direction, St. Joes never gave up and continually got chances on net. The first goal was scored by sophomore Julia Nunes, and quickly after junior Alexa Pino scored the tying goal just before the halftime whistle.

After halftime, the game went back and forth with both teams having multiple chances on net. The break came when senior Taylor Jenkins was taken down in the box and was awarded a penalty kick. Alexa Pino scored off the penalty kick and netted the go ahead goal and her second of the night.

Less than a minute later, Staples was awarded a penalty kick and it was tied once again. Shortly after the pair of penalty kicks, junior Sara Parker scored an incredible, highlight reel goal to once again put St. Joes ahead. For the second and final time St. Joes was in the lead.

The rest of the game was back and forth, but for the third year in a row St. Joes Girls Soccer is headed to the State Championship Final.

The final will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Trinity Health Stadium.