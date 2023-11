FCIAC’s State Tournament Schedule – Soccer, Volleyball, Field Hockey

Girls Soccer

Class LL First Round

Monday, Nov. 6

No. 27 West Haven at No. 9 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Enfield at No. 12 Trumbull, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Shelton at No. 9 Ludlowe, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Hall at No. 14 Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Maloney at No. 13 Darien, 4:45 p.m.

No. 28 Warde at No. 5 NFA, 6 p.m.

No. 26 Stamford at No. 7 Cheshire, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Wilton at No. 10 Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Byes: No. 2 St. Joseph, No. 3 Staples

Boys Soccer

Class LL First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 7

No. 32 Ridgefield at No.1 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 28 Darien at No. 5 Hall, 2 p.m.

No. 31 Bristol Central at No. 2 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

No. 27 Westhill at No. 6 East Hartford, 2 p.m.

No. 17 NFA at No. 16 Ludlowe, 3 p.m.

No. 21 South Windsor at No. 12 Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

No, 23 Warde at No. 10 Trumbull, 5 p.m.

No. 19 New Milford at No. 14 Stamford (at Trinity Catholic), 5 p.m.

No. 18 Danbury at No. 15 Shelton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class LL First Round

Monday, Nov. 6

No. 22 Ridgefield at No. 11 Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

No. 19 Newington at No. 14 Staples, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 Conard at No. 16 Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Stamford at No. 8 Cheshire, 6 p.m.

No. 21 West Haven at No. 12 Westhill, 6 p.m.

Byes: No. 1 Darien, No. 4 Trumbull, No. 5 Warde

Class L First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 7

No. 21 North Haven at No. 12 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Class L First Round

Wednesday, Nov. 8

No. 15 Hamden at No. 2 Staples, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Newtown at No. 7 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

No. 16 South Windsor at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Enfield at No. 4 Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Trumbull at No. 3 Glastonbury, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Ludlowe at No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Norwalk at No. 8 Hall, 6 p.m.

Class M First Round

Tuesday, Nov. 7

No. 11 Avon at No. 6 New Canaan, 5 p.m.