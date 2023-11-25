FCIAC teams celebrated Officials Recognition Week in October

The FCIAC identified the week of October 9-14 as their Officials Recognition Week.

All 16 FCIAC schools, prior to the start of their home games, recognized the officials who were officiating those contests.

A small token of appreciation and a thank-you note was presented to each official by either the team captains or members of the schools “Class Act School” council.

The note below was sent by a group of officials to the AD following an FCIAC football game:

“On behalf of the Football Officials Crew that worked your game Friday night, we wanted to Thank you for the Gift Card to Dunkin Donuts that your Athletic Staff gave us during the game.

It means so much that you recognized us in this way and this is why we love doing these games for the players.

Friday’s game was a hard-fought game for both teams, and I was impressed with the sportsmanship that your team displayed all game.

There is a lot that goes on in each game, and the many brief conversations I had with the players were always very respectful.

That is much appreciated!

Again, Thank you for the gift and appreciation.”

A week of honoring officials will be held again during the winter and spring seasons