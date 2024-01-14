FCIAC student sports article: Unveiling athletic superstitions at Ludlowe

In the world of sports, where precision and skill meet, athletes often find themselves following rituals in the pursuit of success.

From professional competition to the local fields of Ludlowe, athletes find comfort and confidence in various, unique superstitions.

Major superstitions such as wearing the same socks or consuming specific foods, are catalysts for a positive outcome.

This creates a cause-and-effect relationship in an athlete’s mind, and these seemingly irrelevant actions can cause mental blocks if not followed.

Ludlowe athletes provide insight into the depth of these rituals.

For some, like Kayla Carney of the girls ice hockey team, the routine of putting on her gear the same way before every game is a ritual ingrained in her success. Deviating from these habits can lead to a mental hurdle, as Kathryn West notes, “if [she does] something different, [she] mentally gets in [her] head.”

Liam Forrest, representing the boys ice hockey team, highlights the significance of pre-game music, emphasizing the power of repetition to establish patterns and foster a winning mindset. Whether personal or team-oriented, this serves as a psychological anchor, instilling confidence and positivity.

Devin Brenner from the boys basketball team finds comfort in wearing a specific shirt under his jersey, highlighting the personal nature of these rituals.

Brenner’s childhood baseball days included a pre-game avoidance of stepping on the foul line, illustrating how these habits often evolve over an athlete’s career across different sports.

Even in less conventional sports like girls swimming, athletes like Emily Roland uphold their unique superstitions.

Roland states that she “warms up all [her] dives one time and no more,” highlighting the delicate balance between routine and overthinking.

The sentiment is echoed by Kate Murray, emphasizing the importance of confidence and positivity in boosting overall performance.

Alex Lewey from the softball team reveals a unique ritual of getting softballs dirty before every home game.

Consistently, these athletes reveal that without performing their rituals, their confidence wavers.

These superstitions cater to their personal needs, acting as a psychological tool that alters their mindset.

Ultimately, as the athletes of Ludlowe express, it’s all in your head. The psychological impact of these superstitions is undeniable.

According to Medical News Today, superstitions “have a soothing effect, relieving anxiety about the unknown and giving people a sense of control.” This could explain why they last so long or get passed down.

If an athlete believes in the efficacy of their rituals, it becomes a potent tool, altering mindset and boosting confidence.

In Ludlowe sports, the power of these seemingly irrational actions is a shared understanding—a unique language that athletes speak to themselves to achieve their personal best.