FCIAC student sports article: McMahon boys basketball tops Greenwich on last-second basket

The Brien McMahon’s boys basketball team played an intense match against Greenwich on Jan. 5, winning 61-60 on a lay-up deciding the match as time expired.

In the fourth quarter, as the game’s pace closed in on the final play, Tyler Pils threw a risky pass to transition the ball, which tipped into Kyle Close’s hand. Kyle Close then just missed the shot, but the ball fell directly into Cameron Rice’s hands, who scored on a layup to win the game for McMahon.

The game started with McMahon up by seven. The Senators were playing a slower game due to having the lead, but as the game continued, Greenwich played aggressive offense to gain a 13-point lead into the second quarter.

In the third quarter, McMahon eventually worked to close what was a 10-point gap with intense defense.

Rice, a junior captain, said “We just played good defense which made us able to get out in transition for easy buckets.”

When asked how they eventually beat Greenwich, Rice said “Intensity on defense is what shut them down in the second half.”