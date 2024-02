The FCIAC boys basketball semifinals at Wilton’s Zeoli Field House, are being live streamed by Birds Eye Sports on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Tip off for the first game is 5:30 p.m., with the second to allow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

To watch the games, click the links below.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Semifinals at Wilton

No. 6 Danbury vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.