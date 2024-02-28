FCIAC student sports article: Fairfield co-op girls ice hockey celebrates Senior Night with team spirit despite tough loss

FAIRFIELD – On February 5th, the Fairfield girls ice hockey team honored their six seniors in a spirited Senior Night celebration at the Sacred Heart University’s Martire Arena.

Despite a hard-fought battle that ended in a 9-7 defeat against Wilton, the team showcased exceptional teamwork and resilience, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The six seniors – Kayla Carney (C), Alice Cavanagh, Lauren Keiser (A), Avery Kelly, Alexa Papageorge (C), and Kathryn West (C) – were at the center of the evening’s festivities. Their dedication and leadership throughout the season were appreciated by teammates, coaches, and supporters alike.

In a match characterized by intense back-and-forth action, the Fairfield Girls Hockey Team displayed remarkable chemistry and determination on the ice. Despite trailing in the scoreline, the team rallied together, putting up a valiant fight until the final buzzer.

Rosie Robertson emerged as a standout performer, netting two crucial goals, while her sister, Ruby Robertson, provided a pivotal assist.

Lorelei Farber showcased her skills by scoring an unassisted goal, leveling the game and igniting the crowd with excitement.

Contributions from Bella Theall proved instrumental, as she scored two goals, with one assisted by Ruby Robertson and another by Lauren Forgie. Theall’s dynamic performance highlighted the team’s depth and versatility on offense.

As the game reached its end, Campbell Farber sealed the team’s final point with an assist from Theall, demonstrating their resilience and determination until the very end.

Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect their efforts, the players on the Fairfield girls hockey team left the ice with heads held high, knowing they had given their all.

Looking ahead, the team is determined to bounce back stronger and more determined than ever. With its sights set on future matchups, Fairfield remains united in its pursuit of success, fueled by the camaraderie and spirit that defines the tight-knit group.