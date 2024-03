Monday, Feb. 26

First Round

No. 5 Mercy co-op 7, No. 12 Ridgefield co-op 0

Thursday, Feb. 29

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Darien 1, No. 9 Hamden co-op 0

No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 7 Suffield co-op 1

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3, No. 5 Mercy co-op 2 (2 OT)

Saturday, March 2

Semifinals

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 2, No. 1 Darien 0

No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 3 East Catholic co-op 1 (OT)

Wednesday, March 6

FinalĀ at M&T Bank Arena, Quinnipiac

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 7 p.m.