Monday, Feb. 26

Class LL

No. 5 Glastonbury 57, No. 28 Norwalk 41

No. 8 Stamford 47, No. 25 West Haven 34

No. 12 Warde 44, No. 21 Greenwich 36

No. 14 Trumbull 57, No. 19 Kennedy 23

No. 6 New London 71, No. 27 Brien McMahon 31

No. 17 Southington 55, No. 16 Ludlowe 35

No. 24 Danbury 51, No. 9 Ridgefield 44

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Class L

No. 17 Wilton at No. 16 Lyman Hall, 6:30

No. 22 Guilford at No. 11 New Canaan, 6:30