Boys Ice Hockey

Monday, March 4

Div. III First Round

No. 1 Bethel/Brookfield/Danbury/Immaculate 3, No. 16 Staples 2 (OT)

No. 9 Rocky Hill co-op 4, No. 8 Wilton 1

Tuesday, March 5

Div. II First Round

No. 13 Lyman Hall at No. 4 Westhill/Stamford, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Div. I First Round

No. 9 Greenwich at No. 8 Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.