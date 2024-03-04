FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Winter, 2023-24

Nicole Dasilva, Bridgeport Central

Nicole has a weighted 3.5 GPA and has been a High Honor Roll student for four years while taking AP and honors classes.

She has been a member of the girls’ basketball team for the past three years and is a senior captain for the varsity team.

Nicole has also volunteered in dreams of foundation middle school clinics.

Ziare Lewis, Bridgeport Central

This senior High Honor Roll student has achieved an unweighted GPA of 3.5 taking mostly honors classes.

Ziare has been a proud member and leader of the track and field program who is a team captain and the school’s record holder in the 45-meter dash. He plans on pursuing his track career as a student-athlete in college.

Maren Gilchrist, Brien McMahon

Maren is a senior with an unweighted GPA of 3.86, achieving High Honor Roll while attending mostly IB and honors classes.

She served as co-captain of both the field hockey and wrestling teams, and she also runs outdoor track. Maren was selected to the FCIAC All-West Field Hockey Team in both her junior and senior years.

In addition to excelling in the classroom and in athletics, Maren is a member of Arabic Club, Student Government, the CIAC Act Board, has participated in foreign exchanges, and volunteered for Norwalk Youth Field Hockey.

Kyle Close, Brien McMahon

Kyle is a member of the National Honor Society and has achieved a 4.42 GPA throughout high school.

He is also a member of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program and is a candidate for the IB Diploma.

Kyle has been a three-sport varsity starter since his sophomore year for the golf, basketball, and baseball teams. He was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for baseball his junior year and is now a tri-sport varsity captain.

Kyle is also the president of a local community service program, the Junior Rowayton Civic Association (JRCA), where he is tasked with both organizing and participating in various community service activities within his community.

Gabriella Brown, Danbury

Ella has maintained Distinguished Honors all four years of high school, achieving a 4.5 GPA while taking all honors and AP courses.

She is a four-year varsity cheerleader, having been selected team captain for her junior and senior years. Ella is a three-time All-FCIAC selection, a three-time All-State selection, and an Nfinity First Team All-American who has helped Danbury win the FCIAC championship two times and the state championship twice.

Ella is a member of the National Honor Society, Peer Leadership, and vice president of the Danbury Class Act Council.

She volunteers as a middle school cheer coach, fundraises for DUP15Q, and helps provide food for the local soup kitchen.

Christian Fournier, Danbury

This National Honor Society member has achieved an unweighted GPA of 3.91 while taking mostly AP and honors courses.

Christian is a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams, and he is a senior captain of those teams. He helped contribute to Danbury’s very successful cross country season this past fall. The Hatters won a state championship at the 2023 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Boys Cross Country Championships and they were runner-up to Ridgefield at the FCIAC Championships, CIAC State Open and New England Championships.

Christian volunteers for the Hat City Youth Track and Field program.

He plans on running in college and studying engineering.

Julia Decsi, Darien

Julia, who excels as a student and as a gymnast, has achieved a GPA of 4.2 while taking primarily all AP and honors courses throughout high school.

The four-year member and current captain of the gymnastics team has been awarded All-FCIAC First Team, All-State First Team, and MVP awards. She qualified for and competed in the CIAC State Open as a junior.

Julia is a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society. She was also a 2023 Commended Merit Scholar.

Outside of school she volunteers frequently at many different organizations, including as a gymnastics coach for underprivileged gymnasts, at the local hospital, the YMCA, and Person-to-Person.

She will attend Wake Forest University in the upcoming fall.

Pasquale Hoffman, Darien

Pasquale has achieved a GPA of 4.06 while taking almost exclusively honors-level courses, including nine AP classes.

His standardized testing scores have earned him AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Commended Scholar Awards and he has been named a candidate in the US Presidential Scholars Program. He is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society.

Pasquale has competed on the boys’ cross country, indoor and outdoor track teams since his freshman year. While he ran in the FCIAC and state championship cross country teams in his junior and senior years, a hip fracture left him unable to compete with the indoor and outdoor track teams during his junior year.

Pasquale serves as the vice president of Darien High School’s Programming Club and plans to major in computer Science. In addition to being an Eagle Scout and dedicating many hours to community service through scouting, he actively volunteers with Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports.

Emma Senatore, Fairfield Ludlowe

This senior co-captain of the gymnastics team, who has already won an FCIAC championship, has a cumulative GPA of 3.9 and is a High Honor Roll student while taking AP and honors classes.

Emma has qualified for the National Honor Society, the Science Honor Society and English Honor Society.

She has been a valuable four-year member of the gymnastics team who has earned all-conference postseason honors every year. Emma was selected to the All-FCIAC Gymnastics First Team the previous two years after she made All-FCIAC Second Team as a freshman. Last year she placed fourth in the all-around at the 2022-23 FCIAC Gymnastics Championships with a score of 34.25.

Emma was also All-State First Team her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and an All-American on vault and floor exercise as a sophomore and junior. She also was a key a key contributor to the Ludlowe teams which won the team title at the FCIAC Championships in 2021 and the Class L state championship in 2022.

William Hanington, Fairfield Ludlowe

William has been recognized as a High Honors Scholar with a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.04 and unweighted GPA of 3.85. He is taking math- and science-related AP and honors courses.

This senior has been a three-season captain as a distance runner for the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field teams since his junior year. He has qualified for FCIAC, and state championship meets every year since his sophomore year.

William is a three-year member of the Tri-M music honor society and a five-year member of the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra (GCTYO). He has volunteered through music at the annual MLK fundraiser performance run by the Connect-Us organization for young people to network and grow awareness for the varying cultures of neighbors and communities.

Sophie Spelman, Fairfield Warde

This junior is a three-season varsity runner for the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field teams and she has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.6 while taking AP and honors courses.

Sophie ran herself onto the 2023 All-FCIAC Girls Cross Country First Team by placing sixth in the conference championship meet and heading into the postseason of the 2023-24 indoor track and field season she was ranked third in the state in the mile. She holds three school records – in the 600-meter run, as a member of the sprint medley relay team, and as a member of the distance medley relay team, which shattered the previous school record by 25 seconds.

Sophie is a member of the Tri-M music honors society and was a member of the western regional band.

Cole Grenier, Fairfield Warde

This junior High Honor Roll student has achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.42 and a junior year weighted average of 4.67 taking all AP or honors classes throughout high school.

Cole is a wrestler who has attained an All-FCIAC honorable mention, the Winter Sport Scholar Athlete Award, and the Most Improved Wrestler his sophomore year. He has over 50 career varsity wins, is a Connecticut national team member who is a two-time Fairfield Warde Invitational finalist and two-time place winner at the Guilford Invitational. Cole is the 2023 Bristol Brawl champion, a Ridgefield Challenge finalist, and this winter postseason he was the champion of his 190-pound weight class to help the Mustangs defend their team title at the 2024 FCIAC Wrestling Championships and then he was runner-up at the state Class LL championships.

Cole is also a successful trumpet player who made the Western Region Concert Band three times and Jazz Band once. He is an active participant in the Warde jazz band and Class of 2025 Club.

Megan Geiger, Greenwich

This senior has achieved a GPA of 5.0 and will be attending Northwestern University in the fall. Megan is a National Honor Society member and has achieved High Honor Roll recognition all four years.

She is a co-captain and four-year member of the basketball and softball teams and has also participated in cross country and volleyball during the fall sports seasons.

Megan received the Smith College Book Award as well as the Lillian Butler Davies Communication Award for Short Fiction.

Megan is an active volunteer at the Inspirica Women’s Shelter, Stamford Hospital, and Swim Across America, and she enjoys coaching youth softball and basketball teams.

Thomas Andruss, Greenwich

This National Honor Society member has consistently been on the High Honor Roll, has maintained a GPA above 4.0 and he had a cumulative 4.39 GPA last year.

Thomas was captain of the wrestling team last year as a junior and he was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention. This year he’s been a senior captain for the cross country and wrestling teams.

He has accumulated over 50 hours of community service through high school, and he is currently tutoring underclassmen students in various core subjects.

Alexis Tully, New Canaan

Lexie has achieved High Honors every quarter and achieved a 4.0 GPA while maintaining a rigorous course load of both AP and honors courses.

She has been a member of both the varsity hockey and lacrosse teams for all four years in high school and a captain of both teams her senior years. She has won two FCIAC championships and one state championship team in hockey, and been on two FCIAC championship teams and one state championship team in lacrosse.

Lexie has been named All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team in hockey for each season from 2020-2023. She was selected to the All-American, All-State First Team, and All-FCIAC First Team in lacrosse last year after she made All-FCIAC Second Team and All-State First team in the 2022 spring season.

Lexie volunteers for youth hockey and lacrosse, she’s a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the One Love and Buddies Club at New Canaan High School.

She will continue her academic and lacrosse journey at Cornell University.

Griffin Bramwit, New Canaan

Griffin has been accepted into the New Canaan Chapter of the National Honor Society. He is co-President of both the New Canaan Chapter of the Service League of Boys and Feeding 500, an organization that seeks to promote food security in Fairfield County.

His academic weighted GPA is a 103.67, and he takes mostly AP classes.

Griffin has been the starting point guard for New Canaan’s boys’ basketball team since his sophomore year. Last year Griffin was selected to the 2022-23 All-FCIAC Boys Basketball Second Team as a junior. He is now a senior captain.

Griffin will attend Duke University.

Jocelyn Mejia, Norwalk

Jocelyn has been a High Honor Roll student since her freshman year and has achieved a 3.9 GPA.

She is a three-season runner for Norwalk’s girls’ cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field teams, and she is a captain for the outdoor track team.

Jocelyn has volunteered through many services to support cancer fundraising along with being a member of many clubs and activities.

She was Norwalk High School’s scholarship recipient of the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp for two consecutive years and will attend college for broadcast and digital journalism.

Stephen Artale, Norwalk

Stephen is a multi-sport athlete and a High Honor Roll student who took nine AP classes throughout high school and has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.18.

He has run for Norwalk’s cross country and indoor track and field teams during the first two sports seasons of the school year. His main sport is tennis, and he has been the team captain since his junior year.

Stephen volunteers for the Sixlove organization which helps increase the accessibility of tennis you young players and he helps tutor students from his middle school.

Ava Malagisi, Ridgefield

This outstanding senior distance runner is a High Honor Roll student with a 4.7 weighted GPA.

Ava was a double individual champion who helped lead the Tigers to the team title at the 2024 FCIAC Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships. Ava won the meet’s two longest races – the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.58 and the 3,200 with an 11:10.11. One week later she improved her times in both events at the state Class LL championship meet when she placed fifth in the 1,600 (5:08.34) and second in the 3,200 (11:00.5), and the following week Ava lowered her 3,200 time down to 10:51.46 with her runner-up finish at the State Open.

She was a four-year member of the girls’ soccer team who made the All-FCIAC First Team and All-State Team in 2022 and was a senior captain this past fall. Ava joined the outdoor track team as junior and made the All-FCIAC First Team, and she will be a team captain this spring.

Ava will attend Fordham University and run for the track and field team on the Division I level.

Andrew Griffin, Ridgefield

Andrew has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.78, been accepted to the National Honor Society, and been a High Honor Roll student every year of high school while maintaining a rigorous academic schedule.

He is a captain on the boys’ basketball team as well as a member of the boys lacrosse team and has been on both of the varsity teams since his sophomore year.

Andrew has volunteered at his local church and for the youth basketball program in town.

He will attend the University of Virginia this coming fall.

Sofia Couture, St. Joseph

This member of the National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society has maintained Presidential Honors consistently throughout high school while taking AP, UConn Dual Enrollment, and honors courses. She has a current GPA of 99.03 and has earned six college credits while in high school.

Sofia is also a National Honor Society tutor, Student Ambassador, and an active member of Peer Ministry. Last year she led the Trumbull/St. Joseph cooperative girls ice hockey program in points with goals scored and assists and was the recipient of the prestigious Trumbull High School “Eagle Award for Sportsmanship.”

Sofia has been on the girls’ outdoor track and field team in her three previous spring sports seasons and was a member of 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams which have won medals at postseason championship meets.

In 2023, Sofia took part in the premier Yale Model United Nations as Delegate for Iran who represented Iran through international issues. She will attend Sacred Heart University, the Susan L. Davis & Richard J. Henley College of Nursing. In recognition of her academic strength, Sacred Heart University has invited Sofia to join the elite Thomas Moore Honors Program.

Jason Lambert, St. Joseph

Jason is a varsity captain of the soccer, indoor track team, and outdoor track team. His weighted GPA is 100.58 and he has taken nine AP classes.

He was selected to the FCIAC All-East Boys Soccer Team. He holds four school records for track, made the All-FCIAC Second Team in 2023, and qualified for the Indoor Track Nike Nationals. Jason got off to a great start to this winter’s postseason when he was the only athlete to win two individual events at the 2023-24 FCIAC Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 1. He won the 300-meter dash with a time 35.93 seconds and the 600 with a 1:28.55.

He’s a member of National Honor Society, Peer Ministry and Student Ambassadors. Jason received the UVM and Brandeis Book Awards and the Thomas Merton Center Youth Volunteer Award.

Jason will attend Villanova University in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering and he plans to walk on to the track team for the Wildcats.

Keira Lubliner, Stamford

Keira has a weighted GPA of 4.998, is an IB Diploma Programme candidate, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

She is a four-year member and a senior captain of the gymnastics team. Keira is also a member of a hip hop dance performance team for the last four years. She is a co-founder and president of the Jewish Heritage Club at school, an FBLA member, and is involved with Student Council.

Keira volunteers as a dance exercise companion with Healing Hearts Adaptive Recreation and is a member of the Friendly Faces club. She has been working as a lifeguard for Swim Angelfish, a special needs swim therapy school for the past two years.

Keira is the winner of the DAR Good Citizens Award and the Wellesley College Book Award, and she was one of three finalists for the Mickey Lione Jr. Award for Excellence. Keira is also the recipient of four writing awards from the Annual Stamford Literary Competitions from 2021-23.

Re’Sean Dupree, Stamford

Re’Sean has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.81 while taking a mix of AP and Dual Enrollment classes all four year of high school. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Early College Studies program at Stamford High School.

He has been a four-year member of Stamford’s successful basketball program which has qualified for the FCIAC and state tournaments in each of the last two seasons and he wishes to continue playing in college.

Re’Sean has been accepted to numerous prestigious schools, with Villanova and Rutgers University-New Brunswick currently among his top choices.

He is a long-time leader of the DDH Hope Foundation, which is a non-profit organization devoted to help provide clothing, food, and furniture for people in need of them in Fairfield County.

Re’Sean is also a long-time member of the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford which engages young people in community events and service projects.

Dagny Dahl, Staples

Dagny has a GPA of 3.9 and currently serves as captain of both the Staples Cheerleading Game Day and Competition teams. She also enjoys playing golf and has been on the Staples Golf Team for the past three years.

In 2022, Dagny won first place in Connecticut and ninth place in the United States for her National History Day exhibit on World War II.

Dagny enjoys hanging out with friends and family, watching NBA basketball, and volunteering in her spare time.

This past summer she volunteered with the Back To School Store in Stamford, which supplies underserved kids with much-needed school supplies.

Dagny plans to study digital media, photography, and journalism in college.

Ariana Sebourne, Trumbull

This senior has a 3.93 GPA and is the president of the Trumbull High School chapter of the National Honor Society.

Ariana has been a member of Trumbull’s gymnastics team all four years and is a team captain this year. Last winter Ariana placed fifth in the vault and sixth in the all-around at the 2022-23 FCIAC Gymnastics Championships and she was selected to the All-FCIAC Gymnastics First Team after having already made the All-FCIAC Gymnastics Second Team during her freshman and sophomore years. Ariana was All-State Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

She has been a member of the girls’ outdoor track and field team during the spring season.

Ariana also participates in the Trumbull High School theatre program, Model Congress, and is a writer for the Eagles Eye.

Shane Dobosz, Trumbull

This National Honor Society member with a 3.99 GPA has been a four-year member of the boys’ ice hockey team and he is one of the three team captains for the Eagles this year.

Shane has also played on the school’s rugby team for two years. He enjoys volunteering with the Connecticut Storm Special Hockey Club and was also accepted into the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy with the FBI and Yale University Police Department.

Shane plans on majoring in biochemistry and pursuing a career in forensic science.

Emily Pekar, Westhill

Emily has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.3 taking honors, AP, and UConn classes and been accepted to the National Honor Society.

She has been a member of four sports teams at Westhill. She played for the girls’ volleyball freshman team during her first fall season in high school, she then played field hockey for two years, was on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams for three years and she’ll be an outdoor track team member for a fourth year this coming spring. She became a team captain last spring for outdoor track and is a team captain of the indoor and outdoor track teams as of now.

The Stamford Public Schools system saw a huge increase in new Ukrainian refugee students within a couple of months after the war began. Understanding her ability to be able to translate and show support as much as she could, Emily decided to create a Ukrainian club, and she is now the president of the Ukrainian Club.

Zachary Price, Westhill

Zachary has achieved a 3.9 GPA throughout high school and is a High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

He has participated in basketball for all four years, serving as the varsity co-captain for both his junior and senior years. He has also been a member of the varsity golf team since sophomore year.

Zachary was accepted into the National Honor Society as well as the Spanish Honor Society, and he was awarded the Bowdoin College Book Award. Zachary was the recipient of the Mickey Lione Jr. Scholarship, a Stamford-based scholarship awarded for youth excellence in the community.

Madeline Dineen, Wilton

Maddie is a three-sport varsity athlete who has maintained a GPA of 3.93. She is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Maddie is a captain of the girls’ basketball team and plays lacrosse and field hockey. Last year she received the Most Outstanding Player award for Wilton and was also selected to the 2022-23 All-FCIAC Girls Basketball Third Team.

In addition to her discipline, strong time management skills and work ethic leading to her success as a student-athlete, Maddie also budgets time to volunteer for several school and community organizations. She is the commissioner for the Link Crew transition program and is a part of Morgan’s Message. Maddie also volunteers as the student coordinator for the Minks to Sinks organization supporting the Family and Children’s Agency as well as volunteering for Safe Rides to help her peers.

Maddie will continue her academic and athletic career playing lacrosse at Union College.

Christopher Du, Wilton

Chris is a High Honors student who has earned a 3.93 unweighted GPA while taking mostly AP, honors, and other advanced classes. He is a National Merit Semifinalist along with having a 1,600 on the SAT.

Chris has been a member of the boys’ swimming and diving team for four years and was a team captain as a senior. He has qualified for the Class M state trials for the past three years and the Wilton High School team placed second in Class M last season.

Along with academics and swimming, Chris volunteered at the Carver Center’s after school programs in Norwalk the past three years. He is also the Treasurer of Kindred Heart, a student-led organization to help provide educational technology to children in Fairfield County.