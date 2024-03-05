Bridgeport Islanders host cancer event in honor of Fairfield’s Charlie Capalbo

The Bridgeport Islanders continue their unwavering mission to fight cancer and help find a cure, with a familiar Connecticut family right by their side this weekend.

Fairfield’s Anthony and Jennifer Capalbo lost their son, Charlie Capalbo, to cancer in 2022. He fought a five-year battle with lymphoma and leukemia, and his parents are now on a life-long mission to raise funds for pediatric leukemia research.

“It is what we promised Charlie that we would do,” Jennifer Capalbo said.

The Islanders will host a swab event inside the Harbor Club at Total Mortgage Arena this Saturday, March 9th, from 6 p.m. through the end of the second intermission. All fans 18-35 years old are welcome and encouraged to participate with the help of the National Marrow Donor Program.

The purpose of the event is to find bone-marrow matches for much-needed donors, and to give someone another chance at life.

“It takes very little time to register. It’s very easy, painless,” Anthony Capalbo recently told News 12 Connecticut.

You can support the event by purchasing tickets to the game online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (600 Main Street in Bridgeport). Some tickets are available for $24.24 – significant because Charlie died on April 24, 2022, just one month shy of his 24th birthday. Proceeds support the Jimmy Fund and Capalbo Strong.

Limited tickets in Sec. 116 for $24.24 include one (1) parking pass, one (1) free Bridgeport Islanders hat, a 15% concessions discount, and a donation to the Jimmy Fund via Capalbo Strong.

It’s a cause and message that’s being echoed within the Islanders’ locker room as well.

“I think if you can save just one life by doing something so simple, then it’s all worth it,” Islanders forward and alternate captain Cole Bardreau said. “I’ll be getting swabbed myself. It’s heartbreaking to know how many adults and children are going through this and are needing donors.”

The first 2,500 fans at Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop against Hartford will also receive a free collectors-edition Storm bobblehead. Doors open at 6 p.m.