The CHSGHA girls ice hockey state championship game between No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples and No. 2 New Canaan at Quinnipiac’s M&T Bank Arena at 7 p.m., Wednesday, is being live streamed by SoLu Broadcasting.

To watch the final click the link below.

Wed. March 6 – CHSGHAÂ Final at Quinnipiac.

No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples at No. 2 New Canaan, 7 p.m.