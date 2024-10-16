FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Bridgeport Central, Darien, Fairfield Ludlowe and Stamford

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to players from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing eight of those award-winners, two each from four schools, with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the second weekly honorees for the Fall, 2024 season from Bridgeport Central Darien, Fairfield Warde and Stamford:

Suehailey Torres – Bridgeport Central

Suehailey has been accepted into the National Honor Society with a GPA of 3.7. She has always been a high honor roll student since she was in elementary school, and she has been taking all honors and AP classes throughout high school.

Suehailey was on a varsity cheer team (which won a national championship), is co-captain for the Bridgeport Central girls varsity volleyball team and is also captain of Central’s softball team. She has earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for softball two years in a row.

She has received the All-American Award for cheer, Science Award, and was rewarded with a certificate from Southern Connecticut State University for attending the nursing symposium.

Suehailey will attend the University of Connecticut and she wants to play volleyball.

Maya Sawaki – Bridgeport Central

Maya is part of the National Honor Society at Bridgeport Central High School. She has a 4.2 GPA and has mostly taken honors and college level classes.

She plays volleyball for Central and has been the recipient of the Player of the Match award for her play against Bunnell and St. Joseph in the 2024 season.

Maya is interested in going to the University of Connecticut at Storrs for college.

Keely Fox – Darien

Keely has a 4.24 GPA and has been a member of the girls’ soccer team for four years and the girls outdoor track and field team for two years. She is the captain of the soccer team and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

She is the president of the Math Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Keely is a volunteer firefighter at Darien Fire Department, works as a tutor at A Better Chance house in Darien, and is a Blue Wave Anchor.

Andrew Min – Darien

Drew has maintained a weighted GPA of 4.18 while taking a rigorous course load which includes eight AP and eight honors classes.

He is a member of the boys’ varsity soccer team and varsity basketball team and has also played tennis and ran track during high school.

In school, Drew is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Science National Honor Society.

He also volunteers at Person to Person and helps run “Le’go of your Legos,” a project aiming to spread love to communities in Venezuela by donating Legos (https://www.legoofyourlegos.com/ ).

Eleanor Cowan – Fairfield Ludlowe

This senior has been recognized by her school as a High Honors Scholar each year while taking honors and AP classes. Her participation in AP classes has also led to her title as an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Eleanor has been a member of the volleyball program at Ludlowe since her freshman year and became the varsity captain her senior year. She has also played club volleyball throughout all four years of her high school career.

Additionally, Eleanor has been an active participant for various clubs at Ludlowe, including being a member of the French Club, Ludlowe Leaders, and the Tiny Miracles club.

Kenny Luczaj – Fairfield Ludlowe

This senior team captain and three-year member of the Ludlowe boys’ soccer team is a High Honors Scholar who has maintained a 4.47 weighted GPA and 4.06 unweighted GPA. Kenny has only taken honors and AP classes throughout his high school career.

Kenny is also a right fielder for the baseball team in the spring. He is the treasurer of the Future Business Leaders of America club at his school, where he placed first in the state for business calculations last spring.

He has been accepted to the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), History Honor Society, and Science Honor Society. Kenny received the Rochester Institute of Technology Business and Leadership book award last spring.

He also enjoys volunteering in the community through the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club mentoring program, Urban Impact, and the Appalachia Service Project. He received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for over 100 hours of service.

Kenny hopes to play club soccer in college and study finance and applied mathematics.

Charlotte Bello – Stamford

Charlotte has achieved honors with distinction every quarter of high school and has maintained a weighted 5.0 GPA while taking all AP, IB, ECE, and honors courses.

She was awarded the University of Virginia Jefferson book award. She is vice president of the Science National Honor Society, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and English National Honor Society.

Charlotte has been a member of the varsity girls soccer team and varsity girls lacrosse team all four years and is leading both teams as captain this year. She was awarded FCIAC Honorable Mention for soccer in both her sophomore and junior years. She is also a member of the ski team.

Charlotte is an ambassador with Kids Helping Kids nonprofit, where she founded a lacrosse program to introduce the sport to underserved girls at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stamford and Bridgeport. She is also an active volunteer for Stamford Health and enjoys volunteering with Top Soccer (for differently abled kids) and Stamford Recreational.

Jayden Freeman – Stamford

Jayden has maintained an unweighted 4.0 GPA throughout his years in high school and is ranked No. 10 overall in his class. In addition to this, he is enrolled in the IB Diploma Program as a full diploma student, while being accepted into both the National Honor Society and National English Honor Society.

He is a member of both the Stamford High varsity soccer and basketball teams. During his junior year, Jayden’s soccer team advanced to both the FCIAC conference championship and CIAC state championship. While playing for his sports teams he is a Morgan’s Message ambassador, helping break the stigma around mental health in the student-athlete community.

Jayden is the co-founder of the tutoring club at Stamford High UKnighted National Tutoring, which is devoted to helping students and student-athletes get the academic help they need to succeed. In addition to this, he is heavily involved in community service with his church youth group and works and volunteers at High Rise Basketball.